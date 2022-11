Qatar - Ecuador. Where To Watch First Match Of 2022 FIFA World Cup

The opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be a match between the national teams of Qatar and Ecuador. It can be watched on November 20 at 06:00 p.m. Kyiv time.

Ukrainian News Agency reports where you can watch the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The match will take place on the field of the Al-Bayt stadium in Al-Khor.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Ukraine will be broadcast by Suspilne and MEGOGO.

Suspilne will show all matches of the tournament - 46 live and 18 recorded. The MEGOGO media service will provide access to all live broadcasts to anyone with a Maximum subscription.

It will be possible to watch on Suspilne on the Suspilne Sport website, as well as on local Suspilne TV channels (Suspilne Kyiv, Suspilne Poltava, etc.). Radio broadcasts on Radio Promin will also be available.

We will remind you that this world championship will be the first in history, which is not held in summer, as it was traditionally, but in late autumn. The 2022 FIFA World Cup will last until December 18. 32 teams will take part.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine submitted an application to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

As previously stated in the survey of the Ukrainian sociological group, 77.5% of Ukrainians will not buy a subscription to football matches on sports TV channels, even if the matches will be broadcast only there.