Voluntary evacuation has begun in the territories of the Kherson and Mykolaiv Regions, which were recently freed from the occupiers. The state bears the costs of moving.

This was announced by the Vice Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Iryna Vereshchuk, at a briefing in Mykolaiv, Ukrinform reports.

"Voluntary evacuation from the de-occupied territories of southern Ukraine has already begun, and the state assumes all the costs and responsibilities associated with this process. That is, it means that everyone can leave to safer regions if they wish, and the state will ensure their delivery, accommodation, medical care, etc.," Vereshchuk said.

According to her, people are offered to go to the west of the country through Mykolaiv and Kryvyi Rih.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, mobilized Russians are outraged by the transfer from Kherson to the Luhansk Region. Therefore, the occupiers set up additional checkpoints to catch deserters.

A few days ago, the occupiers shelled the liberated Kherson.

On November 11, Zelenskyy announced the liberation of Kherson.