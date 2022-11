DTEK stated that in fact the company's chairman, Maksym Tymchenko, did not call on Ukrainians to go abroad for the winter, and added that they are doing everything possible for the uninterrupted operation of the power system.

This was reported in the press service of Maksym Tymchenko.

"We do not have an emergency situation when it is necessary to go," the statement reads.

They added that Ukraine's energy system withstood 4 waves of devastating terrorist attacks on the infrastructure, each of which was aimed at a complete blackout. However, the company, together with the Ministry of Energy, managed to ensure that the power system was not completely shut down yet.

"The Armed Forces, energy workers and every Ukrainian are working a miracle by maintaining the power system. And that is why there is no need to leave Ukraine today. It is possible to maintain the operation of the power system with unique solutions and a complex balancing system, including through stabilizing outages," the company said.

Earlier, a number of mass media reported that DTEK Director General Maksym Tymchenko called on Ukrainians to think about leaving the country for several months due to the difficult situation with electricity supply.

We would like to remind you that there will be no emergency power outages in Ukraine on November 20, but scheduled blackouts will be in effect from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.