Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, commented on the video where the Ukrainian military allegedly shot Russians who had surrendered. It turned out that the Russian military staged the surrender in order to attack the Ukrainian military. But as soon as they started shooting, they received shots in return.

He told about this on Facebook.

According to Lubinets, the incident probably happened on or before November 12 in the village of Makiyivka on the front line in the Luhansk Region. A video with it got into the Internet.

"From individual parts of the video about the incident, it can be concluded that, using the staged surrender, the Russian servicemen committed a war crime, namely, they shoot to kill the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Ombudsman explained.

He emphasized that these Russians cannot be considered POWs, because they continue the fight.

"Retaliatory fire is not a war crime. On the contrary, those who want to use the protection of international law for murder must be punished," Lubinets emphasized.

He emphasized that real war crimes are taking place in Russia: the Russian Nuzhin was executed there, who was recruited into the Wagner PMC, was captured by Ukraine, and then returned to the Russian Federation during an exchange.

We will remind you that a video was published on social networks, in which the occupiers first leave the building and lie down on the ground. This process is similar to surrender. Then one of the Russians starts shooting. The video cuts out at this point. Later, a second video appeared. On it, dead Russians are lying in a yard similar to the one on the first video. After that, the Russian Federation accused Ukraine of deliberately shooting prisoners of war.

We will remind you that Ukrainian defenders have destroyed another 330 occupiers over the past day. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has already lost more than 84,000 of its soldiers.