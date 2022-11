Occupiers Want To Carry Out "Cleansing" Of Those Dissatisfied With Apartment Scandal In Mariupol - Andriushche

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the Russian occupiers want to look for disgruntled local residents who were outraged by the apartment scandal: most of the townspeople never got real estate and are dissatisfied with it.

This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, in Telegram.

According to him, a collective complaint was filed in the name of the member of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Dmitry Sablin, the "curator" of Mariupol. The collection of signatures was organized by the owner of one of the Telegram channels in Mariupol, Mariupol resident Svitlana Dotsenko. She complained that local residents cannot get new apartments, which the invaders previously promised them as compensation for the lost housing. The complaint quickly gained publicity.

Andriushchenko noted that the leader of the occupiers, Dmytro Pushylin, after writing the complaint, held a meeting with the "enforcement bloc" and ordered "to suppress this disgrace."

"That's why "Ministry of State Security" [MGB] is already looking for authors and signatories in order to explain through the basement and torture that you can't ask such questions and complain. You can only say "thank you" and bow to the ground," Andriushchenko emphasized.

The mayor's adviser assumed that Russians would be settled in the new houses. According to him, the occupiers have already brought about 30,000 citizens to the city.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers again want to erect two monuments to Lenin in Mariupol, which were previously demolished by the townspeople.