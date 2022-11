IAEA Reports More Than 10 Explosions On Territory Of Zaporizhzhia NPP

According to the IAEA, more than 10 explosions were heard on the territory of the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP and near it on the evening of November 19 and the morning of the 20th.

This is reported by the IAEA press service.

According to them, explosions were heard near and directly on the territory of the nuclear plant. The IAEA team on the station could see some of the explosions from their windows. Powerful explosions were also heard in the evening of November 19.

Damage to buildings and equipment at the station was also reported, but none of it was critical. There are no reports of casualties.

The Russian side blamed these explosions on the AFU.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 16, the IAEA reported that the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne nuclear power plants were de-energized due to missile strikes by the Russian Federation.

On November 14, the IAEA announced its intention to send missions to the South Ukrainian, Khmelnytskyi, and Rivne NPPs.

On November 3, the IAEA announced that it had found no signs of undeclared nuclear activity and materials in Ukraine.

The Board of Governors of the IAEA adopted a resolution calling on Russia to immediately withdraw its military from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region) and to cease all activities at Ukrainian nuclear facilities.