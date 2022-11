Occupiers Transferring Troops From South And Weapons From Belarus To Donbas, But Large-Scale Offensive Has Not

A new large-scale offensive by Russian troops has not yet taken place despite the heavy fighting in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions.

Yurii Ihnat, a representative of the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, announced this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the purpose of massive shelling of the occupiers is to incline Ukraine to negotiations.

He emphasized that the enemy is currently conducting offensive actions only in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions.

"It is probably too early to talk about such a tangible offensive now. But we see that serious combat operations are taking place in the Donetsk Region. Several lines have stabilized. Currently, the line of combat clashes is still the Dnieper River. That offensive actions are being carried out by the enemy both in Bakhmut and in the Avdiyivka directions, that's clear. Time will tell whether there can be a wider offensive. It is clear that the reserves they had on the southern front have been brought. The enemy is obviously transferring them to the eastern direction. As well as some weapons from the territory of Belarus," Ihnat said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military successfully repelled enemy attacks in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

Ukrainian defenders destroyed another 330 occupiers over the past day. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has already lost more than 84,000 of its soldiers.