Our Air Defense Haunting Russians. Ukrainians Urged Not To Report On Work Of Air Defense

Ukrainians are asked not to report explosions or the work of air defense before official comments, because it orients the enemy to where Ukrainian forces are concentrated.

This was said by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Nataliya Humeniuk, on the air of the telethon, writes TSN.

"Our air defense, its quality and settings is haunting them (the Russian Armed Forces - ed.), they are still trying, in particular, to calculate these defense positions," she said.

She also added that one should not immediately report on the Internet where explosions rang out or when and where air defense systems were activated.

"Remember that when our forces are working, they are working for security and there is no need to notify the enemy about this work. Even if you do not name specific coordinates, you are targeting where and in what directions these forces are concentrated," Humeniuk explains.

She noted that Ukrainians are helping the enemy by rushing to provide information about the work of air defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of November 17, the Russian occupiers fired 18 rockets into Ukraine. However, Ukrainian air defense managed to shoot down only 6 of them. This is due to the fact that the enemy uses various factors so that more missiles pass through.

Meanwhile, Ukraine and its allies are developing a declaration on the air shield.