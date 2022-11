Retreat Of Russians From Kherson Was Much More Organized Than Previous Ones - British Intelligence

British intelligence believes that the retreat of Russian forces from the right bank of the Kherson Region was much more organized, unlike other cases of large-scale retreat, which is perhaps the merit of better command.

This is stated in the review of the British Ministry of Defense for November 20.

"The recent retreat of the Russian Federation from the western part of the Kherson Region was carried out in a fairly orderly manner, compared to the previous large-scale retreats of the Russians during the war. The number of equipment lost during the retreat is in the tens, not hundreds, and the Russian military damaged much of what was left behind so that the equipment did not reach the Ukrainian military. This is a relative success, which can be partially attributed to a more effective, unified operational command under the leadership of General Surovikin," the review says.

At the same time, the intelligence agency notes, the Russian forces still have problems with adequate leadership at the lower and middle echelons, and the practice of hiding the real state of affairs continues.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, mobilized Russians are outraged by the transfer from Kherson to the Luhansk Region. Therefore, the occupiers set up additional checkpoints to catch deserters.

A few days ago, the occupiers shelled the liberated Kherson.