On Sunday, November 20, the FIFA World Cup begins. For the first time, the championship will not be held in summer, but in autumn and winter, the tournament will be hosted by Qatar. This is reported by ua-football.

The national teams of Qatar and Ecuador will open the championship. The game starts at 06:00 p.m.

The structure of the 2022 World Cup is traditional - eight groups of four teams each, from which the best two advance to the playoffs. Next round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, match for third place and the final, which will take place on December 18.

The matches will be held in four time slots - at 12:00 p.m., 03:00 p.m., 06:00 p.m. and 09:00 p.m. In Ukraine, the official broadcasters are publicly accessible regional channels of Suspilne, as well as the paid MEGOGO platform.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine submitted an application to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

As previously stated in the survey of the Ukrainian sociological group, 77.5% of Ukrainians will not buy a subscription to football matches on sports TV channels, even if the matches will be broadcast only there.