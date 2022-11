The Turkish military has struck Kurdish bases in Syria and Iraq. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the country on November 20.

It is noted that the air operation "regarding the neutralization of the PKK/KCK/YPG and other terrorist elements" is being conducted in accordance with the right to self-defense arising from Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Its goal is to "prevent terrorist attacks against the Turkish people and security forces, ensure border security and destroy terrorism in its infancy."

"Terrorist nests are destroyed by direct hits," reads the caption to the video of the defeat of the targets posted on Twitter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, an explosion occurred in Istanbul on November 13. At least six people were killed, another 81 people were injured, two wounded are in serious condition. There were many people on the street at the time of the explosion.

On November 14, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Turkey announced that the suspect in the terrorist attack on the Istiklal pedestrian street in Istanbul has been detained. According to the minister, preliminary data indicate that the organization banned in Turkey - Kurdistan Workers' Party - is behind the terrorist attack.