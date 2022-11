Occupiers Outraged That They Were Transferred From Kherson To Luhansk Region - Regional Military Administratio

The mobilized Russians are outraged by the transfer from Kherson to the Luhansk Region. Therefore, the occupiers set up additional checkpoints to catch deserters.

This was reported by the Luhansk Regional Military Administration in the Telegram channel.

"The enemy is constantly replenishing its personnel. For example, an increase in the number of occupation units is being observed in Luhansk," the report says.

In particular, in the settlements of Krasne, near Sorokyne, and Simeykyne in the Molodohvardiyska community, the Russians deploy personnel in abandoned residences and forcibly evict the civilian population from their homes to other settlements.

"The mobilized persons, whom the occupiers are transferring from the Kherson Region to the Luhansk Region, are very indignant at the prospects of implementing the mentioned plans of their command. To strengthen control over the situation on the territory of the Luhansk Region, the Russians are setting up additional checkpoints in order to identify and detain deserters," the message states.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 11, Zelenskyy announced the liberation of Kherson.

In addition, Zelenskyy called the liberation of Kherson by the Ukrainian army a turning point in the war.