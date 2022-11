Ukraine, together with its allies, began the development of a joint declaration on the Ukrainian air shield. This was said by the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, in a speech at the Halifax International Security Forum, the text of which is published on the president's website.

"Since Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure facilities will obviously continue, Ukraine desperately needs an effective anti-missile defense. Very quickly, before the onset of winter! Effective protection of our skies is an important component of security guarantees. That is why Ukraine, together with its closest allies, has begun the development of a joint declaration about the Ukrainian air shield," he said.

According to him, it is planned to build a complex multi-level system of anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense of Ukraine. And this "will be a contribution to the common aviation security of the entire European continent."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Yermak stated that the Russian authorities did not officially turns to Ukraine regarding peace negotiations.

On November 15, Russia launched the largest missile attack on Ukraine's energy system. The situation is very serious, but under control.