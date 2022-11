Only Planned Power Outages Will Be Applied In Ukraine Today - Ukrenergo

There will be no emergency power outages in Ukraine on November 20, but scheduled power outages will be in effect from 8:00 a.m. to midnight.

This was reported by Ukrenergo.

The company said that on November 19, it was possible to soften the schedule of power outages, but the work in this direction will continue until the full restoration of the operation of all systems for providing all users.

"It's difficult, sometimes longer than we expected, but we find solutions, revive and keep the balance in the energy system. That's what we - Ukrainian energy workers - do to create and carry light, not to destroy and drive into darkness, as the Russian "energy workers" do together with their military," the message reads.

Ukrenergo also called on Ukrainians to show courage, endurance and not succumb to enemy provocations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 15, as a result of massive missile fire, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged.

On November 17, NEC Ukrenergo reported that the energy system of Ukraine has suffered unprecedented destruction due to Russian shelling.

Also, on November 17, in the report, the European Commission called the destruction of Ukraine's energy system critical.