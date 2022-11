Gas Pipeline On Fire Near Russian City Of St. Petersburg

Residents of the Russian town of Murino, which is a few kilometers from St. Petersburg, report a strong fire, the pillar of fire can be seen for kilometers. This is stated in the message of the administration of the Leningrad Oblast, the text of which is posted on the social network.

According to eyewitnesses, a pillar of fire the size of a 22-story building appeared after the explosion.

According to preliminary information from the administration of the Leningrad Oblast, the fire is being extinguished on the territory of the gas filling station.

All services, including law enforcement agencies, went to the scene.