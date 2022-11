The United Kingdom will provide new military aid, as well as continue the training of Ukrainian military medics and engineers. In addition, it is planned to transfer winter equipment for the military, as well as humanitarian aid in the amount of more than GBP 16 million. Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak said this during negotiations with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the official portal of the President of Ukraine informs.

During his first visit to Kyiv, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed that the United Kingdom will strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

"While the Armed Forces of Ukraine are successfully pushing back Russian troops on the ground, the civilian population is subjected to brutal aerial bombardment," Sunak said.

The GBP 5 million core air defense package will be aimed at "protecting the Ukrainian civilian population and critical national infrastructure from an intense barrage of Russian strikes".

It consists of 125 anti-aircraft guns and technology to counter deadly Iranian drones. This includes dozens of radars and means of electronic warfare against unmanned aerial vehicles.

"I am proud of the way the UK has supported Ukraine from the very beginning and I am here today to say that the UK and our allies will continue to support Ukraine as it fights to end this barbaric war and establish a just peace," Sunak said.

"It is a great honor for me to be in Kyiv today and to have the opportunity to meet with those who do so much and pay such a high price to protect the principles of sovereignty and democracy," he emphasized.