The deputy head of the Pentagon, Colin Kahl, explained why Russia increased the number of missile strikes on Ukraine. According to him, the Russian Federation is trying to deplete the reserves of Ukrainian air defense.

This is reported by Sky News referring to his conversation with journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kahl explained that Russia seeks to dominate the skies over the country, forcing Ukraine to use the ammunition it desperately needs.

However, he added, the U.S. is committed to providing the Ukrainians with the equipment needed to support their defense.

"We know what the Russian theory of victory is, and we want to prevent it from working, making sure that the Ukrainians get what they need to keep their air defenses operational," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 15, Ukraine suffered a massive missile strike from the Russian Federation. The enemy launched Kh-101 and Kalibr in total more than 90 missiles, as well as more than 10 Shahed attack UAVs. The Ukrainian military shot down most of them - 77 cruise missiles, 10 Iranian drones and one Orion UAV.

In Kyiv, at least half of the consumers were left without electricity due to the Russian missile attack.