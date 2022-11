Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to freeze the conflict, which will become a "time bomb".

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We need victory, not a draw. If we allow Russia to take a break now, Putin will create a frozen conflict in the middle of Europe, a giant time bomb ready to explode at any moment. It would be a strategic mistake for Europe to pursue such a goal. I warn Ukraine's partners: do not offer compromises with our conscience, territorial integrity or sovereignty. Because these will also be your compromises with your own security," the minister said.

According to Dmytro Kuleba, no country in the world strives for peace as much as Ukraine, but "wars like this must end with the victory of good over evil," which is why he called on partners to work together to achieve the goal of Ukraine's victory.

Kuleba reminded that Russia is not only waging a genocidal war of aggression against Ukraine, but is also using food and energy as a weapon against people all over the world, trying to destabilize Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

He noted that Russia also resorts to nuclear threats, trying to intimidate the West and sow doubts about the feasibility of further support for Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zakharova, stated that Russia is ready for negotiations with Ukraine, taking into account the realities "that are emerging at the moment."