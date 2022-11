The Ukrainian Defense Forces can return to Crimea by late December, and in the spring of 2023 the entire war with Russia will end. The probability that the Russian Federation will resort to a nuclear attack is low. This is predicted by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Volodymyr Havrylov. In an interview with Sky News, the retired Major General emphasized that Ukraine will never stop fighting for victory.

He weighed in on the possibility of a Russian nuclear strike, saying, "Yes, it will be drama." At the same time, he considers the probability of such a hostile attack to be low.

"It will be fair for everyone - God knows what scenario. But this (tactical nuclear strike. - Ed.) is not a threat that will stop us from ... continuing our war," he explained.

Regarding the prospect of peace talks between Kyiv and the Kremlin, Havrylov noted: they will take place only when Russian troops leave every meter of Ukrainian land.

According to the Major General, this includes the Crimean peninsula, temporarily occupied by Russia since 2014, and the territories in the east of Ukraine, which have been "captured by pro-Russian militants" for the past eight years.

"There is a decision within society in Ukraine that we are going to the end. It doesn't matter what scenario is being discussed. People have paid a lot of blood, a lot of effort for what we have already achieved. And everyone knows that any delay or frozen conflict is only continuation of this war against the existence of Ukraine as a nation," Havrylov said.