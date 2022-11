The governor of the Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reports on the shelling of the town of Shebekino, which allegedly caused the fire. The official posted the relevant post on his personal page in the Telegram social network.

"The town of Shebekino is being shelled. According to preliminary information, there is one injured person," Gladkov noted.

According to the Russian official, hits on the territory of an apartment building and industrial enterprises were also recorded.

"There is damage to the power transmission line," Vyacheslav Gladkov stated.