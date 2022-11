Central heating pipelines were damaged in Zaporizhzhia due to a missile attack on Friday, November 18. 123 high-rise buildings remained without heating, more than 17,000 people live in them. Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, informed about this through social networks.

"No matter what arguments the Russian invaders use, their terrorist actions are actually aimed at creating a humanitarian disaster. Emergency services and heating workers are carrying out the necessary work. Heating has already restored in 60 houses. The estimated time of full restoration of heat supply is 11:00 p.m. today," Starukh said in Telegram.

In turn, the secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, Anatolii Kurtev, reported that the Russian army hit one of Zaporizhzhia's infrastructure facilities with five missiles at night. According to preliminary information, one person was killed.

"The blast wave damaged the high-rise buildings located nearby," Kurtev noted.

The prosecutor's office reports that the enemy fired missiles from S-300 systems.