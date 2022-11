Enemy Lost Almost Half A Thousand Soldiers And 6 Tanks Over Past Day - General Staff Summary

On November 18, the Russian authorities lost at least 420 of their soldiers in Ukraine, 6 tanks and 7 armored vehicles. The command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informs about this in the text of the next operational report.

In particular, the General Staff of the Armed Forces noted that the enemy's total combat losses from February 24 to November 19 approximately amounted to:

- personnel - about 83,880 (+420) people were liquidated,

- tanks - 2,885 (+6) units,

- armored fighting vehicles - 5,815 (+7) units,

- artillery systems - 1,867 (+2) units,

- MLRS - 393 (+0) units,

- air defense equipment - 209 (+0) units,

- aircraft - 278 (+0) units,

- helicopters - 261 (+0) units,

- UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 1,536 (+0),

- cruise missiles - 480 (+0),

- ships/boats - 16 (+0) units,

- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4368 (+2) units,

- special equipment - 161 (+0).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 17, losses of personnel of Russian troops increased by 350 to 83,460 killed, equipment - by 5 drones and 6 missiles.