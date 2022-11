Russian troops shelled three communities in the Dnipropetrovsk Region. This was announced by the head of the Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko on the official page in the Telegram.

"Dnipropetrovsk Region. November 19. Nikopol district shuddered again at night from enemy shots... Russians shelled three communities - Nikopol, Marhanets and Myriv - from Grads and heavy artillery," the regional leader said in a statement.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the occupiers directed more than 60 shells at peaceful towns and villages. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

However, as a result of enemy strikes, housing, farm buildings and cars were damaged. The details of the shelling are still being clarified.

"In other districts of the region, the night passed with anxiety, but, fortunately, without enemy attacks," Reznichenko said.