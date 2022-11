Over the past day, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled attacks by Russian invaders in the areas of Bilohorivka, Zelenopillia, Klishchiyivka, Pervomaiskyi, Vodiane and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Region. This is stated in the text of the daily operational summary, distributed by the command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the authority’s official page on Facebook.

"The enemy continues to strike critical infrastructure and civilian homes, violating the norms of international humanitarian law, laws and customs of warfare. For example, objects of the civilian infrastructure of the city of Zaporizhzhia were hit by rockets," the document of the General Staff says.

Over the past day, the enemy carried out 10 air strikes and 10 missile strikes, carried out 42 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

- in the Siversk direction - from mortars and rocket artillery, in the areas of Atynske and Novovolodymyrivka settlements of the Sumy Region;

- in the Slobozhanske direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Strilecha, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Okhrimivka and Zarubynka in the Kharkiv Region;

- on the Kupyansk and Lyman directions - from tanks and the entire range of artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Novomlynsk, Orlianka, Kotliarivka, Krokhmalne and Tabayivka of the Kharkiv Region; Novoselivske, Myasozharivka, Novoyehorivka, Ploshanka and Nevske in the Luhansk Region and Torske, Andriyivka and Berestove in the Donetsk Region;

- in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Vesele, Zelenopillia, Kurdiumivka, Mayorsk, New York, Serebrianivka, Soledar, Spirne and Yakovlivka in the Donetsk Region;

- in the Avdiyivka direction - from tanks and artillery of various types, in the areas of Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, and Novomykhailivka settlements of the Donetsk Region;

- in the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions - from tanks and artillery of various calibers, in the areas of Bohoyavlenka, Blahodatne, Vremivka and Vuhledar settlements in the Donetsk Region and Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia Region;

- in the Kryvyi Rih direction - from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of Mylove and Chervonyi Mayak settlements;

- in the Kherson direction - from tanks and artillery, in the districts of Antonivka, Beryslav, Odradokamyanka, Chornobayivka and the city of Kherson.

According to specified information, in the period from November 10 to 16, about 500 injured servicemen of the Russian occupation forces, most of whom were recently mobilized, were brought to the hospital to the town of Horlivka from the direction of Mayorsk.

Fire damage to the enemy's concentration area in Mykhailivka settlement of Skadovskyi district has been confirmed. Personnel losses amounted to 40 killed and 70 injured. They were taken to hospitals in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 7 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Soldiers of the Ukrainian missile forces and artillery over the past day hit the control post, more than 12 areas of concentration of manpower and anti-aircraft defense, and the means of air defense of the occupiers.