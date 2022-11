Zelenskyy Discusses With Erdogan Continuation Of Grain Agreement, Security And Energy Cooperation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the extension of the grain agreement, as well as security and energy cooperation.

The head of state announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In a telephone conversation with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, we welcomed the extension of the grain agreement. I thanked for the support of our Grain From Ukraine initiative. Assured that Ukraine will remain a guarantor of food stability," Zelenskyy wrote.

Also, according to the President, the parties discussed security and energy cooperation.

According to media reports, before talking with Zelenskyy, Erdogan spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It is noted that they discussed the "grain corridor" and the need for diplomatic negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 17, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said that the "grain initiative" was extended for another 120 days.

He also added that since August 1, the start of the "grain initiative," and to date, Ukraine has exported more than 11 million tons of agricultural products to 38 countries of the world.