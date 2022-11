Almost 50% Of Ukraine's Power System Disabled By Russian Missiles - Shmyhal

Russian missile strikes have disabled about half of Ukraine's energy system.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal stated this at a briefing with Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis on Friday, November 18.

Shmyhal noted that Russia compensates for its failures at the front with missile attacks on critical infrastructure. The aggressor state on the eve of winter deprives civilians of heating, water supply, light and communications, the Prime Minister stressed.

"During November 15 alone, Russia fired about 100 missiles at Ukrainian cities. Almost half of our energy system is disabled," Shmyhal emphasized.

Under such conditions, Ukraine needs the support of European partners, especially in the field of energy, the supply of equipment and financial resources to support critical infrastructure, Shmyhal said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 15, as a result of a massive rocket attack, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged.

On November 17, the Ukrenergo national energy company reported that the Ukrainian power system suffered unprecedented destruction due to Russian shelling.

Also, on November 17, in a report, the European Commission called the destruction of the power system of Ukraine critical.