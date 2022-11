Businessman Hennadii Korban has asked the Supreme Court to oblige President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to return his Ukrainian citizenship.

This is evidenced by the court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The lawsuit was filed on November 10 in the Cassation Administrative Court as part of the Supreme Court by the lawyer of Korban.

Third parties in the lawsuit are the State Migration Service, the Main Directorate of the State Migration Service of Ukraine in the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

Korban asks that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Decree No. 502/2022 regarding the loss of citizenship of Ukraine by Korban be declared unlawful and invalid.

He also asks to recover from Zelenskyy the court fee paid by him when filing a lawsuit in the amount of UAH 992.

The claims are justified by the fact that the relevant decree was adopted "in a way that contradicts Article 25 of the Constitution of Ukraine, unreasonably, without the proper documents necessary for making a decision, recklessly, disproportionately, without maintaining the necessary balance between the adverse consequences for the rights, freedoms and interests of the plaintiff and the goals for which the decree is aimed."

According to the plaintiff, the state's termination of the citizenship of Ukraine unilaterally is the actual deprivation of the person of citizenship, which directly contradicts Article 25 of the Constitution of Ukraine, and therefore the provisions of Paragraph 1 of Part 1 of Article 19 of the Law "On Citizenship of Ukraine" cannot be applied.

The Supreme Court sought copies of the relevant decree and scheduled the consideration of the case for December 8.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, an electronic petition to President Volodymyr on the abolition of the decree of the President of Ukraine No. 502/2022 of July 18 regarding the termination of Ukrainian citizenship of Hennadii Korban, gained the necessary 25,000 votes for consideration.

The Office of the President of Ukraine classified decrees No. 502 and No. 503, which allegedly deprived the citizenship of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi, co-chairman of the Opposition Platform - For Life party banned in Ukraine Vadym Rabinovych and the head of the territorial defense of the Dnipropetrovsk Region Hennadii Korban.

Kolomoiskyi, Rabinovych and Korban hold Israeli citizen passports.