President’s Office Has No Information On Zelenskyy’s Order Check Officials For Dual Citizenship

The Office of the President has no information on the possible order of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to law enforcement agencies to check officials for dual citizenship, including Russian.

This is stated in the response of the Office of the President to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

"The Office of the President does not have information and documents on the instructions of the President of Ukraine to law enforcement agencies to check officials for dual or multiple citizenship," the response says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine emphasizes that the presence of dual citizenship, including Russian citizenship, among officials poses a potential threat to the national security of Ukraine.

In January 2021, the Verkhovna Rada refused to include in the agenda of the 6th session of the Rada the bills of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on dual citizenship and an economic passport.