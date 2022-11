Motor Sich President Bohuslaev Does Not Have Access To State Secrets - SSU

The president of Motor Sich, the largest manufacturer of aircraft engines and gas turbine installations, Viacheslav Bohuslaev, who is suspected of cooperation with the Russian Federation during the war, does not have access to state secrets.

This is stated in the response of the Security Service of Ukraine to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

"The said person does not have access to state secrets," the response said.

The SSU also emphasizes that state secrets are protected by law and criminal liability is provided for the disclosure of information containing state secrets.

At the same time, the SSU did not say whether Bohuslaev has Russian citizenship and whether he passed a special check as the head of Motor Sich.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv detained the president of Motor Sich Viacheslav Bohuslaev, who is suspected of cooperation with Russia during the war.

The Security Service of Ukraine published audio recordings of telephone conversations of Motor Sich President Bohuslaev, which confirm his cooperation with the aggressor country.

Even after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Bohuslaev, who had previously been repeatedly elected as a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Party of Regions, continued to supply the Russian Federation with engines and other spare parts for attack helicopters.