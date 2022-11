Ukrainian Experts Already Working At Scene Of Tragedy In Poland - Kuleba

Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba has noted that Ukrainian experts are already working at the scene of the tragedy in Przewodow (Poland).

He wrote about this on his microblog Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrainian experts are already working at the scene of the tragedy in Przewodow caused by Russian missile terror against Ukraine. I am grateful to the Polish side for giving them access. We will continue our cooperation in an open and constructive way, as the closest friends do," the Minister said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Polish Foreign Ministry reported that the results of the investigation into the rocket crash in Poland will be reported in a few days.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian specialists will be allowed to investigate the missile incident in Poland, permission was granted on the evening of November 16.

On November 17, Ukrainian experts arrived at the scene of the rocket crash in Poland.

Polish President Andrzej Duda commented on the missile incident, stressing that it was not an attack on Poland.

On November 15, a missile fell on the territory of Poland, due to which the country's authorities convened an urgent meeting of the National Security and Defense Committee.