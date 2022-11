President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has introduced two more people into the Supreme Commander's Headquarters.

This is evidenced by the corresponding decree of the head of state (No. 790) of November 17, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that on the basis of the proposal of the National Security and Defense Council, the President decided to include in the personal composition of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov and Deputy Head of the Office of the President Roman Mashovets.

Mashovets is a veteran of special forces and military intelligence.

The website of the Office of the President notes that the deputy head of the Office of the President stood at the origins of the creation of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, made 25 missions to the combat zone in the east of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 25, Zelenskyy created the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

The Headquarters is an emergency body of the top military leadership of Ukraine, which in the period of real war-aggression carries out strategic management of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations of the state.

The working body is the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.