The Russian Ministry of Defense said that the target of the missile strike on Ukraine on November 17 was objects of fuel and energy infrastructure, which allegedly made it possible to disrupt the transfer of reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Western weapons to the front line.

The corresponding message was published by the press service of the defense department of the aggressor country.

"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation dealt a concentrated blow with high-precision long-range weapons <... > against military control facilities, the military-industrial complex of Ukraine and the associated fuel and energy infrastructure," said the statement.

As a result of the shelling of the territory of Ukraine, the capacity for the production of missile weapons was allegedly hit.

Also, the Russian military was allegedly able to disrupt the movement of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the delivery of Western weapons, which are supplied to Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry also announced the alleged destruction of the arsenal of Western artillery weapons, which was prepared for delivery to the front.

Recall that on Thursday, November 17, Russia once again subjected the territory of Ukraine to rocket fire. The air defense forces managed to shoot down 6 of the 18 missiles fired by the invaders.

According to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Russian troops fired at the country's gas production facilities and the Yuzhmash enterprise in Dnipro.

At the same time, civilians were injured in Dnipro as a result of Russian missiles, and residential buildings were also damaged.

It is worth noting that after the massive missile strike on Ukraine on November 15, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said that they did not strike Kyiv.

However, on November 15 in Kyiv, Russian missiles damaged two residential buildings, one person was killed.