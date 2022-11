Currently, stabilizing blackouts are imposed in Kyiv, but the authorities are preparing for various scenarios, one of which is a complete shutdown of power supply. The First Deputy Chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznyk announced this on the air of the Kyiv TV channel on Friday, November 18.

"We are preparing for various scenarios, including a complete shutdown. But now we have moved to stabilizing outages, the light will be switched off on schedule for no more than 4 hours. But due to the decrease in temperature, power consumption increases significantly," said Povoroznyk.

The deputy mayor noted that increasing electricity consumption could lead to emergency outages if the system fails to cope. Povoroznyk called on citizens to save electricity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 17, an anti-record for power outages was established in Kyiv.

On November 17, the Ukrenergo national energy company reported that the Ukrainian power system suffered unprecedented destruction due to Russian shelling.

Also, on November 17, in a report, the European Commission called the destruction of the power system of Ukraine critical.