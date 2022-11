The Security Service of Ukraine emphasizes that the presence of dual citizenship, including Russian citizenship, among officials poses a potential threat to the national security of Ukraine.

This is stated in the response of the SSU to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

"Individuals authorized to perform the functions of the state or local self-government having dual citizenship and the absence of a clear legal mechanism for declaring foreign citizenship poses a potential threat to the national security of Ukraine," the SSU reports.

The special service also notes that these issues were updated in the context of war and require urgent legislative regulation.

Now, as the SSU notes, a number of bills are under consideration by the Verkhovna Rada that should solve this problem.

The SSU also stressed that it is taking proper legal measures in case of detection of threats to the national security of the country.

At the same time, the SSU refused to provide information on how many collaborators have dual citizenship, referring to counterintelligence activities in the state secret.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine informed the Supreme Court that the deputy chairman of this court, Bohdan Lvov, has Russian citizenship.