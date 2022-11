The head of the occupation administration of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, has said that fortification work is being carried out in Crimea, according to the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Aksyonov published the corresponding video on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Aksyonov stated that Crimea was supposedly fully protected, but he decided to order the construction of fortifications.

"The measures taken today on behalf of the president by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation, are sufficient to make Crimeans feel safe. At the same time, fortification works aimed at ensuring the safety of Crimeans are carried out under my control," he said.

According to the head of the occupation administration, the basics of security for Crimea should be achieved through measures carried out primarily in the Kherson Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops are digging trenches in the north of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

New trenches appeared near the checkpoint "Dzhankoi" on the administrative border of the Crimea and the Kherson Region.

They also appeared near the city of Armiansk (Perekop Isthmus).