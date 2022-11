Russia Is Not Yet Ready For Peace In Ukraine - EU High Representative Borrell

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said that establishing peace in Ukraine is impossible without the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of the state, but Moscow shows complete unpreparedness for such actions. This was reported by Reuters on Friday, November 18.

Borrell said that it is possible to achieve peace in Ukraine, but it depends on the Russian Federation, which must withdraw its troops from the territory of Ukraine.

"I am afraid that Russia is not ready to withdraw from Ukraine, and if it does not withdraw its troops, then in this case peace will be impossible," the head of diplomacy of the European Union emphasized.

Borrell also emphasized that it is Russia that must take such steps to end the conflict, and that it is the Russian Federation that has all the leverage to end the war, but for this it must withdraw its troops if it really wants to establish sustainable peace in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to hold direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a public format.

On November 17, the press secretary of the President of Russia, Dmitry Peskov, stated that public negotiations of this level do not happen.

It will be recalled that on October 26, Putin asked Zelenskyy for negotiations through the President of Guinea-Bissau, Sissoco Embalo.