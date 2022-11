Russia Declares That There Can Be No Negotiations With USA Regarding Ukraine

There is nothing to talk about with the United States of America on Ukraine, said Deputy Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergei Ryabkov. This was reported by the Russian Interfax on Friday, November 18.

Journalists asked the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry whether contacts with the USA regarding Ukraine are planned.

"No, there is simply nothing to talk about with them regarding Ukraine. There simply cannot be dialogue, much less negotiations, given the radical opposite of positions," Ryabkov said.

According to him, if the Ukrainian topic arises in contacts, then "in the genre of mutual direction of signals."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 6, The Washington Post reported that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is privately asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to demonstrate readiness for negotiations with the Russian Federation.

On October 30, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, stated that the basis for Vladimir Putin's negotiations with the U.S. President Joe Biden should be the alleged "desire of the U.S. to listen to Russia's concerns regarding security guarantees."

On October 25, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, stated that the Kremlin is not opposed to joining the United States and Pope Francis in the "Ukrainian settlement."