The Armed Forces of Ukraine have received the seventh Slovak howitzer Zuzana 2.

The Minister of Defense of Slovakia Jaro Nad announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Glad to confirm that already 7th Zuzana 2 howitzer was delivered to Ukrainian armed forces & is ready to protect innocent lives,” he wrote.

Zuzana 2 is a self-propelled artillery mount with a 155 mm gun.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August Nad reported that the first four Slovak Zuzana howitzers were already in Ukraine.

In total, Slovakia planned to send eight Zuzana 2 self-propelled artillery installations to Ukraine.

In October, the German government announced that Germany, in cooperation with Denmark and Norway, would transfer 16 Zuzana 2 self-propelled artillery mounts to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.