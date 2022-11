The Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) adopted a resolution calling on Russia to immediately withdraw its military from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region) and to cease all activities at Ukrainian nuclear facilities.

This follows from a statement by Reuters on Friday, November 18.

The 35-nation Governing Council passed its third resolution since the start of the war in Ukraine, calling on Russia to cease all activities at Ukrainian nuclear facilities. The text submitted by Canada and Finland, seen by Reuters, also said the IAEA called on Russia to immediately leave the Zaporizhzhia NPP. 24 countries voted "for", "against" - 2, and 7 abstained.

Russia and China voted against the resolution, Kenya, Namibia, India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Vietnam abstained, the publication writes.

"The Council expresses serious concern that the Russian Federation has not heeded the Council's calls to immediately cease all actions against and at nuclear facilities in Ukraine, and requests that the Russian Federation do so immediately," the text of the Reuters resolution reads.

Ukrainian personnel continue to operate and maintain the largest NPP in Europe in conditions that, according to the IAEA, endanger the safety of the plant.

IAEA Head Rafael Grossi called for the creation of a protective zone around the NPP to stop shelling and reduce the risk of a nuclear accident. The resolution says that the board supports Grossi's efforts, Reuters emphasizes.

"The board expresses deep concern in connection with unacceptable pressure and detentions of Ukrainian operational personnel at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and repeated violations of external power supply as a result of shelling of the adjacent territory," the text of the resolution reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on November 16, the IAEA reported that the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne NPP were de-energized due to missile strikes by the RF.

On November 14, the IAEA announced its intention to send missions to the Yuzhnoukrainsk, Khmelnytskyi, and Rivne NPPs.

On November 3, the IAEA announced that it had found no signs of undeclared nuclear activity and materials in Ukraine.