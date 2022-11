The Ukrainian military last day, November 17, repelled the attacks of the invaders in the areas of 9 settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk Region, Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Vodiane and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Region," the message says.

The enemy does not stop shelling the positions of the Ukrainian military and settlements located near the contact line.

Over the past day, Russian invaders launched 5 aircraft and 27 missile strikes, carried out more than 50 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.

During the past day, civilian infrastructure facilities in the settlements of Balakliia and Izium in the Kharkiv Region were damaged by missile strikes; Volniansk in the Zaporizhzhia Region; Dnipro and Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk Region; Ochakiv of the Mykolaiv Region, and Odesa.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 16, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the invaders in the areas of 7 settlements and hit 3 ammunition depots and 6 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and military equipment.