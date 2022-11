The Ukrzaliznytsia Joint Stock Company has bought 647,700 MWh of electricity with a total value of UAH 1.489 billion from the Energoatom national nuclear power generating company.

The Ukrzaliznytsia has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For the second time, Ukrzaliznytsia made the procurement of electricity directly from the manufacturer - the Energoatom national nuclear power generating company - under direct contracts. The cost of electricity is average for the last three months. During the auction, Ukrzaliznytsia acquired 647,700 MWh of electricity with a total value of UAH 1,489 billion. The indicated volume of the company will be enough for work in the first quarter of 2023," the report said.

It is recalled that on September 30, 2021, Ukrzaliznytsia conducted the first procurement of electricity for a period of more than one year directly from the manufacturer - the Energoatom national nuclear power generating company - under direct contracts.

"Last year we signed the first direct contract with Energoatom in the history of Ukrzaliznytsia. Thanks to this, we will save more than UAH 4 billion at the end of 2022. Next year, we will continue cooperation with the state-owned electricity producer and buy it at a fair price, taking into account the situation in the energy market and constant hostile missile strikes," said Yevhen Liashchenko, board member of Ukrzaliznytsia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 2021, Ukrzaliznytsia purchased 4.9 million MWh of electricity from Energoatom by the end of 2022.

