Over the past day, November 17, the Russian invaders carried out 5 aircraft and 27 missile strikes, launched more than 50 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, as a result of missile strikes, civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged in the settlements of Balakliia and Izium in the Kharkiv Region, Volniansk in the Zaporizhzhia Region, Dnipro and Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv Region and Odesa.

The enemy fired during the day:

in the Sivershchyna direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Hremiach and Senkivka in the Chernihiv Region and Horky, Seredyna-Buda, Ukrainske and Fotovyzh in the Sumy Region;

in the Slobozhanshchyna direction - from tanks and artillery of various types, in the areas of the settlements of Hlyboke, Ohirtseve, Osynove, Starytsia and Khatnie in the Kharkiv Region;

in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from tanks and the entire range of artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Berestove, Kyslivka, Krokhmalne, Pishchane and Tabaivka in the Kharkiv Region; Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region and Kolodiaz in the Donetsk Region;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Andriivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Opytne, Maiorsk, New York, Soledar, Spirne and Yakovlivka in the Donetsk Region;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks and artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, Pervomaiske, Donetsk Region;

in the Novopavlivka direction - from mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Bohoiavlenka, Vremivka and Vuhledar in the Donetsk Region;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction - from mortars, in the districts of Zaliznychne, Mali Shcherbaky and Shcherbaky in the Zaporizhzhia Region;

in the Kherson direction - from barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Antonivka, Odradokamianka and Chornobaivka in the Kherson Region;

the situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions is without significant changes.

It is noted that the enemy continues to equip defensive lines on the left bank of the Dnieper, constantly conducts aerial reconnaissance. At the same time, it is engaged in offensive actions in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region and Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Vodiane and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 17, eight people were injured due to rocket fire of the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv Region. They hit critical infrastructure.

The invaders also launched a missile attack on one of the central regions of Dnipro. As a result of the attack, 23 people were injured by Russian troops, 15 of them are in the hospital.