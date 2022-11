As a result of enemy shelling, a resident of Kherson died from shrapnel wounds. This was reported by the South Operational Command.

It is noted that the occupiers shell the right bank with multiple rocket launchers, mortars and heavy artillery. They keep Chornobaivka, Antonivka and Kherson under fire defeat.

"As a result of the shelling of the regional center, a local resident died from shrapnel wounds. Also, near the hit of a mortar shell, windows in a multi-storey building were damaged," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 11, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the release of Kherson.

In addition, Zelenskyy called the liberation by the Ukrainian army of Kherson a turning point in the war.

In addition, it was reported that the occupiers on the left bank of the Dnieper abandon equipped lines and advance deep into the occupied territories.