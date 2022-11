The United States is running low on some high-end weapons systems and ammunition that can be transferred to Ukraine. This was reported by CNN, citing three American officials who are familiar with the situation on Thursday, November 17.

One official said that stocks of certain weapons are decreasing after nearly nine months of support for Ukraine in confronting Russia over high-intensity fighting, as there is a "finite amount" of excess stockpile the U.S. can send. According to sources, among the weapons systems for which American reserves meet the requirements of Ukraine are 155 mm artillery ammunition and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles. Some sources have also raised concerns about U.S. production of additional weapons systems, including HIMARS missiles, GMLRS surface-to-surface missiles, and Javelin portable anti-tank missiles.

"The strain on weapons stockpiles – and the ability of the US industrial base to keep up with demand – is one of the key challenges facing the Biden administration as the US continues to send billions of dollars of weapons to Ukraine to support its fight against Russia," it was said.

Numerous officials have stressed that the U.S. will never put its defense stockpile at risk, and that each supply is estimated by its impact on U.S. strategic reserves and war plans.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 4, the U.S. announced a new USD 400 million military aid package for Ukraine.

On November 12, the U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the U.S. will continue to make efforts to ensure that Ukraine has the necessary weapons.

On November 14, Jake Sullivan said that the U.S. will provide Ukraine with an additional package of assistance within two weeks.