Missile attacks on Ukraine are launched due to the unwillingness of the Ukrainian authorities to negotiate with Russia. At the same time, there are no public negotiations of this degree. The press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov stated this, reports Russian Interfax on Thursday, November 17.

Peskov said that Russia is launching missile attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure facilities, which, according to him, directly or indirectly concern its military potential, and the lack of light and heat in the homes of Ukrainians is allegedly a result of the reluctance of the Ukrainian leadership to negotiate.

"We are talking about those infrastructure objects that directly or indirectly relate to the military potential of Ukraine and the Ukrainian regime. The unwillingness of the Ukrainian side to solve the problem, to enter into negotiations, moreover, the actions of the Ukrainian side to abandon the agreed understanding of the text, and so on, these are all the consequences, and we must also talk about this," Peskov quotes the publication.

The press secretary said that there are no public talks talked about the day before by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and that such a proposal indicates that the Ukrainian side does not want any negotiations. Peskov said that the Ukrainian authorities have "seven Fridays a week": "Then they are negotiating, then they refuse to negotiate, then they are actually passing a law that prohibits any negotiations, then they say that they want negotiations, but public," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 15, Russia carried out a massive launch of Kh-101 missiles from Tu-95 aircraft from the Volgograd-Astrakhan region. In total, more than 90 missiles and more than 10 drones were launched. Most of these were shot down by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On November 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to hold direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a public format.

On November 17, the Ukrenergo NJSC reported that the Ukrainian power system suffered unprecedented destruction due to Russian shelling.