On the eve of winter in Ukraine, people are being cut off electricity and heating, because the destruction of energy infrastructure reaches a critical point. This was indicated in a statement on the official website of the European Commission on Thursday, November 17.

The European Commission coordinates the new delivery of more than 1,800 tons of emergency aid to Ukraine this month, which includes energy supply, shelter materials, protective clothing, firefighting equipment, trucks and buses. The total amount of material assistance is 74,000 tons worth more than EUR 450 million after the invasion of Russia. The latest assistance came from Belgium, Finland, Germany, Slovakia, Luxembourg and Sweden.

“The destruction of Ukraine's energy infrastructure is reaching a critical point. On the eve of winter, people are being cut off electricity and heating. The key priority of our humanitarian operations today is to scale up winterisation assistance. The EU is working around the clock to help sustain the electricity supply in Ukraine. Via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, we are delivering power generators and vital energy equipment to Ukraine,” the statement said.

Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic stressed that such assistance to Ukraine is the best demonstration of EU solidarity in action.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 15, Russia carried out a massive launch of Kh-101 missiles from Tu-95 aircraft from the Volgograd-Astrakhan region. In total, more than 90 missiles and more than 10 drones were launched. Most of these were shot down by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On November 17, Russia fired 18 Kh-101/Kh-555-type missiles at Ukraine.

On November 17, the Ukrenergo NJSC reported that the Ukrainian power system suffered unprecedented destruction due to Russian shelling.