In January-October, DTEK Energy repaired 21 power units at its thermal power plants (TPPs).

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For 10 months of this year, DTEK Energy repaired 21 power units at its thermal power plants. According to preliminary data, more than UAH 1.6 billion was invested for these needs. Currently, scheduled repairs of power units are ongoing," it says.

In total, 26 TPP power units are planned to be repaired by the end of the year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 15, Russian troops again attacked one of the energy enterprises of DTEK Energy, its equipment suffered significant damage as a result of the enemy strike.

DTEK Energy Company is a structure of DTEK Holding Company, which combines coal business, electricity generation, as well as mining engineering enterprises.

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

100% of SCM's shares are owned by businessman Rinat Akhmetov.