23 Wounded By Russian Missile Attack In Dnipro, 15 Of Them In Hospital

This morning, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on one of the central regions of Dnipro. As a result of the attack, 23 people were wounded by Russian troops, 15 of them are in the hospital.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russian missiles today wounded 23 people in Dnipro. 15 of them are in the hospital. One was seriously injured," he said.

According to Reznichenko, the occupiers mutilated an industrial enterprise, houses, trolleybuses.

"The Russians hit the city blocks at the beginning of the day. When people were already on the streets. They were going to work, going on business. They just lived their usual lives... A reckoning will come for all these criminal shelling," he concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, November 17, the Russian army launched a missile attack on infrastructure and industrial enterprises in Dnipro and the Odesa Region.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Russia struck the Yuzhmash enterprise in Dnipro, and also hit several Ukrainian gas production facilities.

Earlier, the mayor of Dnipro showed the wreck of a rocket that was stuck in a woman's coat.

Also, the Office of the President showed photos of the consequences of the Russian shelling of Dnipro.