The District Court of The Hague in the Netherlands, which on Thursday, November 17, is considering the case of the shooting down in 2014 of a Boeing passenger plane of the flight MH17 of Malaysia Airlines, found guilty of shooting down the passenger airliner a militant, the former "Minister of Defense" of the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" Igor Girkin, as well as militants Sergey Dubinsky and Leonid Kharchenko subordinate to him, but acquitted Oleg Pulatov.

This was reported by Ukrainian Pravda with reference to the statement of Judge Hendrik Steinhaus during the announcement of the court decision, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court, in particular, found that Dubinsky and Kharchenko were involved in the delivery of a Buk air defense system from Russia to the Donbas, as well as its removal in the future from Ukraine.

Before that, the court also found that the Russians had to shoot down Ukrainian military aircraft from this missile system.

"Kharchenko reported to Dubinsky about the use of the air defense system and then complied with the direction of removal," the judge said, stressing that the accused knew that launching a missile would lead to the death of people.

The court also believes that the intention to shoot down military, not civilian aircraft, does not reduce the blame of the accused.

"The accused, who are not combatants, did not have the right to fire also a military aircraft," it was said.

It is noted that Girkin's level of complicity is different, but the court also found him guilty.

The judge said Girkin did not order the plane to be shot down.

"Girkin was responsible for shooting down Ukrainian aircraft and helicopters. From the intercepted negotiations, it turns out that Girkin did not know that a Buk missile had been fired before its launch. Because of this, we cannot say that he was a classic accomplice," the judge noted.

However, his complicity, as a leader, in the murder of passengers and crew of the flight MH17 the court considers proved.

"There is no evidence that Girkin knew by July 17 that a Buk missile would be used, but we can assume that he imagined that there would be human casualties," the judge said.

The fourth accused, Oleg Pulatov, was found not guilty by the court, despite the fact that he was Girkin's deputy and transmitted instructions to the other accused to remove the Buk system.

"In relation to the suspect Pulatov, the court decided that there was no functional attachment to this case. Pulatov is not subject to any criminal liability," the judge said, noting that the court rejected the request of the prosecutor's office to arrest this person involved in the case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Court in The Hague concluded that the Boeing passenger plane of the flight MH17 of the Malaysia Airlines was shot down with a missile from the Buk anti-aircraft missile system, located near the urban-type village of Pervomaiske, Donetsk Region, that is, in the territory controlled by the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic."