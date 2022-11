Zelenskyy On The Hague Court Decision On MH17: Necessary That Customers Are In The Dock

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has welcomed the verdict of the District Court of The Hague in the Netherlands in the case of the downing of the Malaysia Airlines MH17 flight on July 17, 2014, but noted that it was necessary that customers were in the dock.

Zelenskyy wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"An important court decision in The Hague. The first sentences are guilty of shooting down MH17. But it is necessary that customers are also in the dock, because the feeling of impunity leads to new crimes. We have to dispel this illusion. Punishment for all Russian atrocities - both then and now - will be inevitable," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, November 17, the court in The Hague announced the conclusion that the Boeing passenger plane of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down from the Buk anti-aircraft missile system by a missile launched from the village of Pervomaiske, Donetsk Region, which was controlled by the militants of the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic," and the installation itself was brought from Russia and after the downing of the plane was taken to the Russian Federation.

At the same time, the court found Russian citizens Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko guilty of shooting down the passenger liner, as a result of which 298 people were killed, sentenced them to life imprisonment in absentia and instructed to ensure their arrest.